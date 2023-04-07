Tornadoes confirmed in Rock Island and Geneseo from April 4-5 severe weather outbreak

Damage surveys continue to be conducted.
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND and GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - The National Weather Service has been busy conducting damage surveys from the severe weather outbreaks on March 31 and April 4-5.

Damage survey teams have found an EF-1 tornado caused major damage in Rock Island Tuesday morning. The tornado did damage to trees, homes and vehicles for 2 minutes between 9:47 and 9:49 a.m. It was 150 yards wide and had a path of 1.6 miles.

There was widespread straight line wind damage across the city.

TV6 visited a homeowner who described her experience, riding out the storm.

Another tornado was confirmed in Geneseo; and EF-2 with 115 mph winds. The tornado was on the ground for approximately four minutes between 10:15 and 10:19 a.m. for a total path of 2.8 miles. The tornado was 600 yards wide. People say it was a multi-vortex tornado, damaging buildings, trees, silos and homes.

As of 7:30 a.m. April 7, NWS Quad Cities has confirmed five tornadoes, with the other three being confirmed in Colona (Henry County), Industry (McDonough County) and Woodhull (Henry County).

Meteorologists at the NWS office said survey assessments continue from April 4-5 as well as the severe weather outbreak on March 31.

