Warmer temperatures heading into Easter weekend

Well above normal temperatures arrive next week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Plenty of sunshine is expected as we end the work week. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s and a south/southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday, and close to 70° on Easter Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend, with just a few more clouds later in the day Sunday.

Next week temperatures will be in the 70s and potentially 80s with dry conditions expected.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 62°. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 37°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67°.

