Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Student Honors Association breaks down the I-74 bridge demolition process

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Thursday people gathered at the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus to learn more about the demolition of the old I-74 bridge.

The Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Student Honors Association (SHA) hosted a presentation about the demolition of the I-74 bridge where I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan and Helm Civil Engineer Tom Schebler discussed the planning and process for the demolition of the I-74 suspension bridge and the work that still remains.

Ryan says at the event they described some of the issues that the contractor faces when they work on the river and described some of the methods they’re using to take the bridge down.

“The new I-74-bridge is an iconic landmark and engineering marvel that required decades of planning and five years to build, but the job is not finished until the historic old bridge is demolished,” said SHA advisor Jim Rabchuk. “This job has required significant planning and careful engineering in its own right, both to protect the Mississippi’s ecosystem and shipping channel. The Helm group from East Moline has taken up this task, and will share with us how they secured this job, and the challenges they have overcome in carrying it out.”

Schebler is a project engineer with Helm Civil that was awarded the demolition of the old I-74 bridge. Schebler says that he has helped manage numerous bridge replacement, bridge repair and marine construction projects throughout the area in his time with Helm.

At the end of the discussion, engineers said the old I-74 bridge is expected to be completely removed by sometime next year.

