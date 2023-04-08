Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton makes top 10 burger list

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association are trying to answer who serves the best burger in the state.

Every spring the groups take nominations and narrow them down to the top 10. This year Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill in Wilton made the list for a third time.

In total 509 restaurants across Iowa received votes. To qualify as a finalist restaurants must use 100% beef patties for their burgers.

Arty’s owner Sakir Alimoski said the contest is great exposure.

“In the restaurant business you either .... eat or you get eaten alive,” Alimoski said. “[The nomination is] rewarding, and it motivates us ... to continue pushing forward and continue to bring what we can bring to the table.”

Alimoski started the concept in 2019. He said It’s proof of the work they’ve been putting in since taking over the building.

“It’s a great feeling to know that, we’ve taken something really from nothing and completely flipped around,” Alimonski said.

Head Cook and General Manager Wyatt VanDusen takes pride in the menu they serve. He said the environment at the restaurant allows them to succeed.

“A big thing is the presentation,” VanDusen said. “I like putting all the burgers together, and then like how they look afterward makes me proud of myself and proud of my coworkers.”

One customer, Steve Young, came to Arty’s because of the contest, driving in from Cedar Rapids to get a bite.

“Definitely worth the drive,” Young said. “It was so juicy, the bun was perfect. Everything was just great about it.

In Alimoski’s eyes, the nomination shows how much the community supports his brand.

“It’s a win-win,” Alimoski said. “I don’t try to win anything. I just try to put out quality food and service ... It’s a nice bonus to have that [nomination] featured on our name.”

Arty’s is one of two restaurants in the Quad Cities Area to be in this year’s top 10. Jeronimo’s Bar and Grill in Springbrook also made the cut.

Throughout April, an anonymous panel will visit each of the nominated restaurants and judge them on taste, appearance, and proper doneness.

The winner is announced on May 1, which kicks off National Beef Month.

