Baseball is back for the River Bandits

The River Bandits played their first game of the 2023 season, Friday night.
The River Bandits played their first game of the 2023 season, Friday night.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Baseball is back at Modern Woodmen Park and so is a fully-packed line up of events for the 2023 season.

Friday night, Davenport Mayor Mike Matson threw the opening pitch of the season as the South Bend Cubs went up to bat against the Bandits. The Bandits will play again on Saturday, and officials say Saturday’s game will feature free pennants, the first of the year’s 12 premium giveaways, before Sunday’s game closes out opening weekend with pregame player autographs, postgame kids run the bases, and a magnet giveaway.

“Some people say less is more. Well, I believe that more is more- and this year’s schedule features more of what everybody loves, more giveaways, more fireworks, and more fun,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “It’s going to be an amazing year!”

Bandits officials say that in addition to the fun, the team is excited to support local nonprofits and causes with proceeds from game-worn jersey auctions benefiting the Iowa Donor Network on Donate Life Night, May 26, Vera French on Mental Health Awareness Night, June 9, and Hand in Hand on Disabilities Empowerment Night, July 15. The team is also giving away free amusement rides to veterans, reservists, and active-duty military on Aug. 19 and Sept. 2., officials concluded.

A complete list of dates for all giveaways and weekly promotions can be found here.

