Crews work to cleanup Chippiannock Cemetery

Chippiannock Cemetery staff are working to clean up the mess left from Tuesday's storm.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Tuesday’s storms caused visible damage across the QCA to homes, businesses, trees, and more, and one “historic and rural cemetery” in Rock Island is among those that received damage that grounds crews say could take up to a year for the cemetery to fully recover.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado passed right through the cemetery on Tuesday, leaving trees uprooted and headstones damaged.

One cemetery worker shares that this storm was the worst storm they’ve seen in over a decade.

“In the meantime, we’ll work on other areas where we have trees down and try to make it better a little bit at a time,” said Superintendent of Chippiannock Cemetery Association. “We just have to get as much done as we can in a day.”

Other areas in Rock Island also received storm damage, and city officials say storm debris pickup for tree branches begins on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCullough and King were arrested Saturday following a police chase that ended at the base of...
POLICE: Two arrested Saturday afternoon following police chase, found with handgun, thousands of dollars and hundreds of grams of drugs
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
An 8-year-old girl from Bettendorf just returned home after 5 months in the hospital
8-year-old Bettendorf girl returns home for first time in 5 months after fighting for life in hospital
Collin Nyles Shellabarger, 37, of Wilton, faces charges of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D...
Wilton man charged with injuring woman after intentionally crashing vehicle

Latest News

UnityPoint Health Trinity honors sexual assault survivors.
UnityPoint Health honors survivors of sexual assault
The River Bandits played their first game of the 2023 season, Friday night.
Baseball is back for the River Bandits
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A pleasant stretch of weather ahead
First Alert Forecast - A nice continued warm-up through Easter weekend