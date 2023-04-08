Crews work to cleanup Chippiannock Cemetery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Tuesday’s storms caused visible damage across the QCA to homes, businesses, trees, and more, and one “historic and rural cemetery” in Rock Island is among those that received damage that grounds crews say could take up to a year for the cemetery to fully recover.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado passed right through the cemetery on Tuesday, leaving trees uprooted and headstones damaged.

One cemetery worker shares that this storm was the worst storm they’ve seen in over a decade.

“In the meantime, we’ll work on other areas where we have trees down and try to make it better a little bit at a time,” said Superintendent of Chippiannock Cemetery Association. “We just have to get as much done as we can in a day.”

Other areas in Rock Island also received storm damage, and city officials say storm debris pickup for tree branches begins on Monday.

