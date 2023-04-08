One injured after escaping house fire in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after escaping a structure fire in Rock Island, according to a Rock Island Facebook post.

Officials say firefighters responded to the fire Saturday morning on Lincoln Court, and two occupants were in the home at the time of the fire. One of the adults suffered minor injuries while escaping through a window.

Crews on scene quickly controlled the fire, but the house had significant damage, making it inhabitable. The four displaced occupants are being assisted by 1-800-Board-Up and The American Red Cross, according to officials.

The Rock Island Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and would like to remind residents that properly installed and working smoke alarms is the best defense against injury and death from residential fires, according to the Facebook post.

Firefighters ask residents to install working smoke alarms in every sleeping room, within 15 ft of the outside of all sleeping areas, and on every floor of their home, as well as to test the alarms monthly.

