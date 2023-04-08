Pleasant weather this weekend and beyond

Above normal temperatures arrive next week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A broad area of high pressure will set the stage for pleasant conditions during the Easter weekend. Look for mostly sunny and milder weather for your Saturday, with highs reaching the 60′s. It will be clear and not as cool tonight, followed by warm sunshine and breezy southerly winds Sunday. Temperatures should reach the 60′s to near the 70 degree mark. Turning our attention to next week, other than scattered clouds on Monday, we’ll see sunshine and a warming trend, as readings climb through the 70′s to near 80 degrees through Friday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and milder. High: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear overnight. Low: 40°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY:  Warm sunshine and breezy. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

