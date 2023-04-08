Police: One injured after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Rock Island Saturday night, according to a press release.

Police say officers responded at 1:31 A.M. to reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of 4th Avenue, and upon arrival, located a scene in the 300 block of 22nd Street.

A 20-year-old gunshot victim later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his neck, officials said.

Rock Island Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

