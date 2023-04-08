UnityPoint Health honors survivors of sexual assault

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and UnityPoint Health is honoring survivors of sexual assault by letting them know that they’re not alone and sharing information about the available resources that UnityPoint is able to provide.

Friday, UnityPoint Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) and community volunteers placed 112 flags on the lawn of the Rock Island hospital campus and 22 flags at the Bettendorf hospital to honor survivors of sexual assault.

UnityPoint staff said that each flag represented a survivor that sought help and received treatment at UnityPoint Health in 2022. Nurses also say that they try to help patients in all aspects of their recovery.

“We acknowledge them by letting them know that we care,” said SANE Jennifer Green. “And by letting them know that we offer the services to help them. We also will get them connected with other services to get them on their healing joruney.”

UnityPoint Health Trinity is the only hospital with sexual assault nurse examiners in the Illinois, Quad Cities, staff said. They also support survivors from communities up to 50 miles away.

