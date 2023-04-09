Mild and breezy for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a mostly sunny and breezy Easter Sunday ahead, as highs warm into the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Clouds move in late tonight, then exit by tomorrow afternoon. Turning our attention to the upcoming week, we’re entering into an extended period of unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and continues through the rest of the week, with highs ranging from the 70′s to the lower 80′s through the period. Expect our next chance for precipitation to arrive this Saturday, with a few light showers.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and some scattered passing clouds. A bit breezy. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High: 71°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

