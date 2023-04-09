Mild and breezy for your Sunday

An extended period of warmth and dry weather ahead
Sunshine, scattered clouds and mild temperatures will make for a pleasant Sunday across the QCA.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for a mostly sunny and breezy Easter Sunday ahead, as highs warm into the 60′s to near 70 degrees. Clouds move in late tonight, then exit by tomorrow afternoon. Turning our attention to the upcoming week, we’re entering into an extended period of unseasonably warm and dry conditions. Sunshine returns Tuesday, and continues through the rest of the week, with highs ranging from the 70′s to the lower 80′s through the period. Expect our next chance for precipitation to arrive this Saturday, with a few light showers.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and some scattered passing clouds. A bit breezy. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-15+ mph

MONDAY: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. High: 71°. Wind: SW 5-15+ mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Rock Island Police are investigating the incident.
Police: One injured after shooting in Rock Island
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Utah man who killed wife, 5 kids and mother-in-law left suicide note

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild and breezy for your Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hopping into a summer-like pattern
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pleasant weather this weekend and beyond
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A pleasant stretch of weather ahead