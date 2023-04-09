Quad City Irish Rugby Club hosts Easter Rugby Tournament at Centennial Park in Davenport on Saturday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This rugby festival was meant for fun opportunities for all to play, especially the kids, their youth program has only just begun and grades five through 12 were invited to come out and play.

President of the Quad City Irish Rugby Club, Greg Moroni kicks things off with a little history of the sport.

“Rugby is played throughout the world,” Moroni said. “They call it youth rugby, schoolboy rugby, in Ireland and Australia, South Africa, all over the world.”

Men’s and women’s head coach, Jim Estes tells us why its important for kids to get involved in the sport at a young age.

“I think it’s really important if you are going to be a rugby player, and you come to the sport as a young person, it’s you, you develop a fluency that’s hard to get later in life,” Estes said. “You can achieve it, but it’s harder.”

“If you can learn these movements, how to pass, how to read the field, when you’re young, you’re, you’re miles ahead of somebody that comes in college, which is, or adult, which is typical for rugby in the US.” Estes said.

Executive Director of Quad City Rugby, Craig Air says this event kicks off a series of festivals that they’re doing in the region, trying to promote rugby.

“We’re trying to promote rugby in the Quad Cities,” Air said. “Where we’re developing men’s, women’s, and also youth teams but also, I guess, in a whole region, we’re working with Peoria, right through to Clinton and even to teams as far as Dubuque and Galena so, yeah, we’re really trying to kick things off here with rugby and getting people together.”

In the fullness of time, Maroni mentions what he thinks makes this sport so great.

“It’s fun to get people together like these players from all over,” Moroni said. “There is such great camaraderie to the game, and I think that will bear, bear out on and off the field.”

If you’re interested in rugby, registration with Rugby USA is required to participate in contact practices and games.

