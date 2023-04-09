‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is a box office smash

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(AP) -Audiences said let’s go to the movie theater for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with $204.6 million in its first five days in North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend. That is according to studio estimates on Sunday. With an estimated $173 million in international earnings, globally “Mario” broke records for video game adaptations and animated films.

Ben Affleck’s Air Jordan origin story “Air” also opened in North America to an estimated $20.2 million since Wednesday with $14.5 million coming from the weekend. It’s the first global theatrical release from Amazon Studios.

