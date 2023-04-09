Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rockets

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli warplanes and artillery have struck targets in Syria following rare rocket fire from its northeastern neighbor. Meanwhile, Jewish-Muslim tensions reached a peak Sunday at a volatile Jerusalem shrine with simultaneous religious rituals.

Thousands of Jewish worshippers gathered at the city’s Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray, for a mass priestly benediction prayer service for the Passover holiday. At the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a walled esplanade above the Western Wall, hundreds of Palestinians performed prayers as part of observances during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Hundreds of Jews also visited the Al-Aqsa compound under heavy police guard Sunday, to whistles and religious chants from Palestinians protesting their presence.

