Ukrainians celebrate Palm Sunday in church marred by dispute

Ukrainians celebrate Palm Sunday in church marred by dispute
Ukrainians celebrate Palm Sunday in church marred by dispute(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians have marked Palm Sunday in the country’s most revered Orthodox site that has been at the heart of a religious dispute playing out in parallel with the war against Russia. Dozens of worshippers filled the church inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex days after an eviction order was implemented to expel monks with links to Russia. Worshippers present welcomed the move after the service.

Sunday’s service was peaceful with some police presence by the entrances of the complex. Orthodox churches use different reference dates to calculate when Easter occurs, which can be up to four weeks later than the holiday marked by other branches of Christianity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Rock Island Police are investigating the incident.
Police: One injured after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close
The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an...
Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway
A third lawmaker survived expulsion by a single vote.
Constituents support 2 Tenn. lawmakers expelled for gun protest
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker