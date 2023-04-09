Ukrainians celebrate Palm Sunday in church marred by dispute

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians have marked Palm Sunday in the country’s most revered Orthodox site that has been at the heart of a religious dispute playing out in parallel with the war against Russia. Dozens of worshippers filled the church inside the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastic complex days after an eviction order was implemented to expel monks with links to Russia. Worshippers present welcomed the move after the service.

Sunday’s service was peaceful with some police presence by the entrances of the complex. Orthodox churches use different reference dates to calculate when Easter occurs, which can be up to four weeks later than the holiday marked by other branches of Christianity.

