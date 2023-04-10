Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Levi”
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Vicky Sanders of the Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline showcases a beautiful, 7-month-old kitten named Levi that is hoping to soon find a forever safe and loving home.
Animal Aid Humane Society / 4th Avenue & 50th St. / Moline, IL / (309) 797-6550 / Facebook link (to follow)
About the shelter: A No Kill animal shelter operated only by volunteers. View the available pets: https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/il/moline/animal-aid-humane-society-il217/
