American Muscle Cars 4 U hosts a car show and fundraiser to help raise money for veterans

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Muscle Cars 4 U hosted a car show fundraiser at the Rock Island County Fair Grounds on Saturday, Resurrected Metal.

This was an effort to raise money to help provide service dogs to veterans and mental health services to the community.

CEO of Midwest Animal Assisted Therapy and Education Organization, Ron DeArmond talks about the importance and understanding of this type of event.

“We want to make sure people understand that our veterans deserve our help and our thanks,” DeArmond said. “But as a community, mental health is important and that’s the other thing we help people do is understand that mental health isn’t a disease, mental health is what we deal with every day, just like our physical health.”

One car show contender from Cedar Falls, Iowa tells us why he enjoys being a part of these exhibitions.

“You couldn’t ask for a better reason to have a car out to support veterans and car show people,” Jason Moritz said. “If you don’t know it, these are just really good people to start out with, you know, I feel like I found my new family, this is, we’re down from Cedar Falls so, this is a different show for us.”

A local veteran expresses his appreciation and mentions how certain events like this make a difference in the veteran community.

“I would like to thank the people that are putting this on and raising money for animals and stuff for the, for the dogs for the veterans,” Dennis Dennhardt, Vietnam veteran said. “And I know a lot of veterans and there’s a lot of help out there. They just have to get up and get out there and ask the veterans people to help them and they’ll, they’ll definitely do a good job.”

“Car shows like this make it fun,” DeArmond said. “Our next one is May 27, which is Memorial Day weekend at South Park Mall and we’re looking forward to having a fun time then as well.”

For more information on this event or car shows in the future please visit www.americanmusclecars4u.com.

