Arc of the Quad Cities to host bi-state food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Arc of the Quad Cities will be hosting a bi-state food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. through the month of April to collect donations to alleviate hunger while providing inclusive volunteer opportunities, and this year, event organizers say they’ll be partnering with the Quad City Disabilities Awareness Coalition.

Arc of the Quad Cities officials announced that they have once again received grant funding for the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) to reduce hunger among neighbors by creating volunteer opportunities for people with and without disabilities by collecting canned meat and high-protein items, canned fruits and vegetables, carbohydrates and allergy-friendly products, at 32 different locations across the QCA from April 12 to April 26.

Event organizers say that people with disabilities will be picking up the food items and delivering those items to pantries across the community to make sure our neighbors get the nourishment they need.

“We’re ready to hit the ground running and improve the lives of our neighbors through nourishing food and inclusive volunteering,” said Arc Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, Sue Gadient. “To participate in the MLK food drive, look for food donation boxes at the entrances and exits at any of the 32 listed locations and donate your non-perishable food items by dropping them in the box. Members from the QC Disabilities Coalition will be distributing them to participating food pantries.”

Visit arcqca.org to see a full list of participating locations throughout the QCA.

Event organizers say the MLK food drive is provided by the Corporation for National & Community Service, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, and the Quad City Disabilities Awareness Coalition, which includes; Kiwanis Aktion Club, The Arc of the Quad Cities Iowa, Camp Courageous, Davenport Parks & Recreation, EveryChild, Gigi’s Playhouse, Hand in Hand, HDC, Individual Advocacy Group, Illinois Iowa Center for Independent Living, New Kingdom Trail riders, Project Search, Special Olympics Illinois, Special Olympics Iowa Scott County, The Quad City Sled Hockey Association, The Arc of Illinois, and Michelle’s Vocational Placement.

The Arc of the Quad Cities will be hosting a bi-state food drive in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. (Arc of the Quad Cities)

