Bettendorf woman celebrates four years after pancreas transplant

By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is National Donate Life Month and Genesis Medical Center was honored as the recipient of the Legacy Award of Gratitude by the Iowa Donor Network. During the flag raising award ceremony, one Bettendorf woman spoke about her experience with Donate Life and how she was the recipient of a pancreas transplant in 2019.

“I received a pancreas in 2019 from the University of Madison Wisconsin,” Melissa Nelson said. “At the time, I was a Type One Diabetic and now I’m no longer a Type One Diabetic. Due to complications, it made me an excellent candidate, to receive the gift. So everyday I am personally grateful for the gift that I have received.”

The transplant couldn’t have been done without Donate Life stepping in and assisting her. During the ceremony, Nelson reflected on the impact it’s had on her.

“It drastically changed my life and my son’s life and my whole entire family’s life,” Nelson said. “So to share the story is one way of me showing my appreciation to not just my donor family, but all donor families.”

Nelson said that choosing to be an organ donor is a huge decision, but it can have a huge impact on so many people.

“Your gift, that selfless, final act of being that donor, not just changes one person’s life, it changes of magnitude of lives. And your legacy will just forever go on.”

Jamie Bell, the Hospital Services Coordinator for Iowa Donor Network, said the partnership with Genesis is like no other.

“We’re really thankful that Genesis is willing to partner with us to celebrate and raise awareness for donation,” Bell said.

If you’d like to learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit www.donatelife.net.

Donate Life
