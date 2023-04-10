Big changes underway at Quad Cities International Airport

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -This INSI6HT explores issues surrounding Quad Cities International Airport.. Big changes are underway that will impact the regional economy as well as change the way travelers arrive and depart from the QCA.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

Ben Leischner, Executive Director at Quad Cities International Airport

Molly Foley, chief marketing officer at IMEG and the first female named to the board of the Quad-Cities Metropolitan Airport Authority

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

