Chef Keys Creates a Coffee Rub with 392 Caffe

Chef Keys created a Rwandan Coffee Rub recipe using coffee from 392 Caffe.
By K.C. Ross
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys created a Rwandan Coffee Rub recipe using coffee from 392 Caffe. This coffee is from Nyamasheke, Rwanda at the Cyesha Washing Station. She created a versatile rub that can be be paired with chicken, pork and beef. Since the coffee has fruity components and brown sugar, be mindful as to not burn and make the protein bitter. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11am weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips  with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

Coffee and Herb Rub

  • 1/3cup freshly ground Espresso
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 4 teaspoons Badia Completa
  • 2 cubes of Chicken Bouillon- crumbled
  • 4 teaspoons of roasted garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoons ground tarragon
  • 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons ground thyme
  1. Mix all dried spices together wells
  2. Once mixed, place prepared rub  in an airtight container.
  3. Amazing to use on chicken, pork, and Beef.

