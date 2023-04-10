Chef Keys Creates a Coffee Rub with 392 Caffe

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chef Keys created a Rwandan Coffee Rub recipe using coffee from 392 Caffe. This coffee is from Nyamasheke, Rwanda at the Cyesha Washing Station. She created a versatile rub that can be be paired with chicken, pork and beef. Since the coffee has fruity components and brown sugar, be mindful as to not burn and make the protein bitter. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11am weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Coffee and Herb Rub

1/3cup freshly ground Espresso

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

4 teaspoons Badia Completa

2 cubes of Chicken Bouillon- crumbled

4 teaspoons of roasted garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground tarragon

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 teaspoons ground thyme

Mix all dried spices together wells Once mixed, place prepared rub in an airtight container. Amazing to use on chicken, pork, and Beef.

