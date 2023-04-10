CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Rock Island County was arrested in Bettendorf, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Amber Woods, 34, was wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to Crime Stoppers, she is being held in the Scott County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.