Davenport man convicted on drug charges in connection to fentanyl overdose of child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on drug charges stemming from a fentanyl overdose of an 18-month-old child in October 2021.

Kathan Daniel Wiley, 23, was found guilty on April 5, of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury.

Davenport police investigated an influx of pressed fentanyl pills into the area in 2021, which resulted in numerous overdoses, according to court documents. On Oct. 30, 2021, emergency personnel were dispatched to a home on 4th Street in Davenport, for a child ingesting pills.

When first responders arrived, police said they found the child unresponsive, with shallow breathing, and eventually stopped breathing. First responders performed CPR on the child and administered Narcan.

According to court records, the child was revived and taken to Genesis Medical Center, were the child required additional doses of Narcan and was eventually taken to the University of Iowa pediatric intensive care unit for further care. Toxicology testing revealed fentanyl in the child’s system.

According to police, an investigation found Wiley has been distributing fentanyl that was pressed into pills resembling prescription Percocet pill; blue pills stamped with “M30;” which the child had ingested and caused the overdose.

Police said Wiley was found to be working with co-conspirators Linder Kai Divos (a.k.a. Lindo), Jordan Thomas Hopper, Austen Michael Thomas (a.k.a. Waynski, a.k.a. Mitch), and Marshall Matthew James Carver.

Wiley’s sentencing is set for Sept. 27, according to court records. He faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 20 years with a maximum of life in prison for the possession with intent to distribute fentanyl resulting in a serious bodily injury charge. He also faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, co-conspirators have pled guilty and are pending sentencing.

Linder Kai Divos pled guilty and was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jordan Thomas Hopper pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to an April 2021 overdose that occurred in Bettendorf, and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, relating to a June 2021 overdose which occurred in Davenport, according to court records. His sentencing is set for Sept. 26.

Austen Michael Thomas pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is set for Sept. 26.

Marshall Matthew James Carver pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury, relating to an April 2021 overdose that occurred in Bettendorf. His sentencing is set for Sept. 26.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, according to a media release. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

