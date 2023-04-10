Destination Iowa, two-story movie theater and rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Groundbreaking has begun for a new entertainment venue, as part of the Destination Iowa Project that will bring a 8,700 square foot, two-story movie theater and lounge to downtown Davenport, that’s expected to open by the end of this year.

The two-story movie theater will be called The Last Picture House, 325 East 2nd Street, and will include two, state-of-the-art viewing screens, a cocktail bar, social lounge, and a rooftop bar featuring an additional screen for outdoor viewings when weather allows, project engineers said. The Last Picture House was awarded a Destination Iowa grant for $600,000 to support the $3.7 million dollar project as part of a federally funded state grant program geared toward projects promoting destination-building and tourism.

“We’re thrilled to bring a theater to downtown Davenport that is inspired by our favorite cinemas around the world,” said co-owner and filmmaker Bryan Woods. “We’ve spent years orchestrating a creative space to host special industry guests, showcase movie art and props, rooftop screenings along the Mississippi, and create unique events that otherwise would feel at home in an entertainment mecca like Los Angeles.”

Twin Shores, a premier commercial construction and development company that specializes in complex entertainment construction projects will be overseeing the renovations, stated a media release from Twin Shoes officials. Paradigm Design is the architecture and engineering firm for the project.

“It is tremendously gratifying to work in our local market alongside critically acclaimed filmmakers and QC natives, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods,” said Twin Shores’ principal and owner, Todd Friemel. “After building hundreds of entertainment facilities all over the United States, Twin Shores is thrilled to have the opportunity to help bring such a unique and exciting new business to our own Quad Cities community.”

To learn more about filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods visit www.beckwoods.com and to learn more about Twin Shores, visit www.twin-shores.com.

