Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — An Iowan seized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he appeared on the popular game show Wheel of Fortune when we won more than $86,000.

Cory Houser has been a huge fan of game shows his entire life. As a child, while other kids were dressing as skeletons and superheroes for Halloween, Houser was going door-to-door dressed as Pat Sajak, Alex Trebek, and even the iconic wheel from Wheel of Fortune.

Houser’s journey to appear as a contestant on the show started back in November, 2022, when he applied for the show and got a call one month later for an audition. He had to wait to discover he was a contestant when they sent an email that provides a taping date.

The audition process was all worth it in the end, when Houser and his wife, Lara, found themselves in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 26 so that Houser could compete on the show. The show aired in mid-March.

Houser has admitted that although the game is not generally something you can prep for, he did practice using puzzle books modeled after the show’s notoriously tricky bonus round.

After winning the main portion of the show, Houser advanced to the bonus round where he successfully solved the puzzle, which was “A nice view from the top”. The prize was a beautiful red Ford GT Mustang convertible.

Houser came away from his winning night with a grand total of $86,165 in cash and prizes, including the convertible and a trip to Barbados.

