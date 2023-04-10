Man arrested in Davenport, overnight shooting-death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting in Davenport that left an 18-year-old woman dead.

According to police, Zion E Harrison, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent after police say he shot Faith M. Zulu, 18, at Jersey Meadows Apartments, 2700 East 53rd Street, on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Police say on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. police, fire and medic responded to the apartment complex in reference to a shots fired report. Upon arrival, responding officers located Zulu with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said Zulu was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent, according to police. Harrison also had outstanding warrants for possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, eluding, and no headlights.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the incident remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

