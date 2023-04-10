Meet TV6′s Danny Whiskeyman

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Whenever there is a new employee at TV6, we try to get them on PSL so you can get to know them personally.

Danny Whiskeyman, a Quad Cities’ native, joined the newsroom as a producer and reporter a while ago. He also serves on the weekend team as the morning news anchor.

Whiskeyman shares details about his education, family life, hobbies, and other interests.

Follow Danny at his professional Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DannyWhiskeyman or email him at daniel.whiskeyman@kwqc.com

Welcome to the staff, Danny!

