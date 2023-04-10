Police looking for missing Fort Madison teen

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are looking for a 13-year-old boy they say has been missing since March 31.

According to police, Eythan Swearingen did not come home after school and officials believe this to be intentional.

Swearingen has been entered in as a runaway at this time, and anyone harboring him can be subject to arrest, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Swearingen to call the Fort Madison Police Department at Lee Comm dispatch at 319-372-1310.

