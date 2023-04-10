Songbird Lane to open for spring season Saturday

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready to get out an enjoy warmer weather along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out.

Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge is set to open for the spring season on April 15. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Nancy Turner, Songbird Lane Antiques, talks about how she and her husband have been collecting throughout the winer and are so excited to share the goods with customers. Antiques, primitives, garden art, home decor, and more will be available.

For more information, visit the website here or call 309-507-1660. The business Facebook page is here.

