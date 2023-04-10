Unseasonably warm and dry this week

High fire hazards due to dry and breezy conditions
Scattered clouds will stick with us this morning, but sunshine will be in abundance by this afternoon, with highs in the 70's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We start the work week with some cloud cover, courtesy of a weak system passing through, but the good news is that sunshine makes a return to the weather picture late in the day. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. High pressure takes over, providing us with sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with readings approaching the 70′s to the 80 degree mark--a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal. This could also mean increasingly high fire danger for dry farmland and fields through the end of the week (something to keep in mind). Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move back in Friday night into Saturday,

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild overnight. Low: 50°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co., Bettendorf
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Rock Island Police are investigating the incident.
Police: One injured after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Unseasonably warm and dry this week
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A warm and dry week ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Mild and breezy for your Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Hopping into a summer-like pattern