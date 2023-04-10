Unseasonably warm and dry this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A mix of high clouds and sunshine expected today with high temperature getting into the 70s with a south wind 10-15 mph. A clear sky is expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. Warmer temperatures are expected through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with low humidity. This could also mean increasingly high fire danger for dry farmland and fields through the end of the week (something to keep in mind). Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move back in Friday night into Saturday,

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild overnight. Low: 48°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 79°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

