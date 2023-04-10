Unseasonably warm and dry this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We start the work week with some cloud cover, courtesy of a weak system passing through, but the good news is that sunshine makes a return to the weather picture late in the day. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. High pressure takes over, providing us with sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with readings approaching the 70′s to the 80 degree mark--a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move back in Friday night into Saturday,

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon. High: 72°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild overnight. Low: 50°. Wind: S 10-15+ mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 75°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph

