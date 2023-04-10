What’s the Good News in the QCA for April?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s always refreshing to punctuate the 24/7 news cycle with some positive local stories.

Sean Leary from QuadCities.com offers a monthly rundown of interesting and upbeat news items and events going on in the region.

So, what’s the good news for April 2023? The following stories are highlighted:

Rock Island Crossing Guard Repays Kindness Of Students : Ben Dixon has stood at the corner of 30th street and 31st avenue for the last 14 years making sure Eugene Field students get to school safely. When he was absent from his duties due to illness and hospitalization, the school made get-well cards for him. After recovery, Ben wanted to repay their kindness and did so by surprising the entire school with pizza. He ordered and delivered 95 pizzas for the whole school on Valentine’s Day as a thank you.

Jesse Day Relays Run In This Week: The Davenport North High School is Hosting The 88th Annual Jesse Day Relays, April 13, 2023, at Brady St. Stadium. The school does this to honor Jesse Day, who was a Geometry and track coach for the Davenport Community School District.

Latino Leaders In The Q-Cs Have New Resource: Latino leaders in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas have a new resource for building their skills, knowledge, and abilities to succeed, lead, and maximize their impact on their community. This fall, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 10 in Davenport will host the first-ever cohort of the Quad Cities Regional LIDERAMOS Leadership Development Program. Applications to participate are open now and due by May 31st or until the cohort is full. The first cohort will be limited to 25 participants. The program will launch in September and meet monthly through February 2024. For program information and to apply to participate, visit: https://lideramos.org/programs/lideramos-quad-cities/.

Davenport Central High School Jazz 1 Invited To Iowa State Championships: Congratulations to Davenport Central High School’s Jazz 1 for receiving an invitation to return to the Iowa Jazz Championships this year! Only 15 4A bands in the entire state of Iowa received this distinction.

Rock Island Junior High Wrestlers Grapple To Finals At State: Congratulations to IESA State Placers of the Rock Island Junior Highs! Henry Miller (a 6th grader) took 4th Place for Edison, while Gavin DeRudder (8th grade) took 3rd, Angelo Parker (7th grade) and Rowan Stockwell (8th grade) both took 5th Place for Washington. The last picture is of all future Rock State Qualifiers, coaches, and volunteers together.

Davenport West High Debate Team Stars Going To Nationals: A big congratulations to the Davenport West High debate team on their performance at the East Iowa Speech & Debate District Tournament series. They have two National Qualifiers and two Alternates who will represent West and East Iowa at the National Tournament in June in Phoenix!

Bettendorf High School Speech & Debate Students Place in All-State Tournament: Congratulations to the Bettendorf Speech and Debate Team for their placements in the Iowa Forensic League All-State tournament. They had 13 entries in the competition. 11 advanced into the semifinal round of the state tournament. Eight of the 11 entries advanced to the final round of competition for their respective events at the state tournament.

