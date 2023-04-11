1 killed, 1 injured in Knox County crash

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One juvenile was killed and a second was injured in a crash involving a side-by-side Sunday night.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the 600 block of Knox Road 1000N for a crash.

Deputies said the two juveniles were out checking cattle when a deer ran out in front of them. They stuck the deer and went off the roadway.

One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was transported by Life Flight to OSF St. Francis, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

