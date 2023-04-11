Cause of fire in Davenport commercial building under investigation

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in a commercial building Monday.

Davenport firefighters responded at 1:27 p.m. to the 2600 block of Research Parkway.

The caller was an employee of the business who said a semi-trailer was on fire inside the building, fire officials said.

Firefighters noted heavy smoke coming from several overhead doors in the large commercial building.

Crews got the fire under control in about 15 minutes and stayed on the scene for a couple of hours to shut down the sprinkler system and remove smoke from the building, fire officials said.

A large portion of the building sustained heavy heat, smoke, and water damage. The building was open for business at the time of the fire but all occupants made it out safely before the fire department arrived, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

