Family Resources: Sexual Assault Awareness Month, April

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Kristin W, Survivor Services Supervisor at Family Resources and Katelyn L, Sexual Assault Supervisor at Family Resources talk about what Sexual Assault Awareness Month means and the resources that are available within the community.

Family Resources Information:

Phone, Illinois- 309-797-1777

Phone, Iowa- 563-326-9191

Address- 2800 Eastern Avenue, Davenport

Website- FamRes.org

