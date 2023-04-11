Field of Dreams set to receive $12 million dollar grant from Enhance Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - In 2022, it was announced that the Field of Dreams movie site and surrounding area were getting some big renovations done to turn the facilities into a world class baseball complex.

The project came with a big price tag of $80 million dollars. However, $12 million of that will now be paid for through a grant form Enhance Iowa.

Chief of staff at the Field of Dreams movie site, Craig Purcell confirmed with TV6 that no taxpayer money would go towards the construction.

“It’s going to be an $80 million projects,” Purcell said. “But the important thing to stress is that it is all privately funded. Taxpayers are not putting a nickel into it. And this is not just going to enhance this site. But really tourism in Iowa as a whole.”

The construction is set to drive even more people to Dyersville and bring economic success to the small Iowa city.

“It’s really going to help enhance the opportunity to build a stadium here in Dyersville,” mayor Jeff Jacque said. “I think it’s going to be you know, substantial impact as far as the economy goes here. So we’re really looking forward to that.”

However, the construction will mean there will be no MLB or MILB Field of Dreams games in 2023.

The construction is set to be done by 2025 and by the time of completion, the surrounding area will host 9 new baseball and softball fields, a hotel, a concert amphitheater, an RV park, and a park that is accessible for adults and kids with disabilities.

Although the surrounding area will be under construction, the original movie site will remain untouched and intact.

“There is not a blade of grass or a pebble of infield dirt on his field that will be affected by the expansion,” Purcell said.

Some say they are uneasy with the thought of commercializing the movie site, but city officials and those working at the Field of Dreams say they’ve taken that into consideration with their decisions.

The amount of controversy I get on the day to day or the month by month timeframe is little to nothing,” Jacque said. “The people have really seen what can happen here, and the benefits for the city of Dyersville, the Dubuque County and the State of Iowa.”

“Everybody’s going to have their own opinion, but we inform them that every step has been taken to make sure that this retains that same supernatural feel that it’s always had for people that visit yet,” Purcell said.

The movie site will remain open during the construction as all the construction is happening in the surrounding area. It remains open now until October 31.

