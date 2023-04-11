Former Augustana College president and wife create Nelly Cheboi scholarship

Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane Bahls have announced the creation of the Nelly Cheboi scholarship.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane Bahls have announced the creation of a scholarship as a gift to international students with demonstrated financial need and academic merit in honor of Nelly Cheboi, an international student and 2016 graduate of Augustana College.

Cheboi grew up in Mogotio, Kenya, and is the co-founder and CEO of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled technology by building computer labs in schools in rural Kenya, according to a media release from Augustana College officials. In December, Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year and an Elevate Prize winner, awarding her $600,000 in grants and support to further her work in bridging the digital divide in Kenya.

According to the media release, the Bahls have committed $50,000 to founding the scholarship, and the funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the matching challenge from Board of Trustees member Murry Gerber ‘75 with the first award anticipated to be made in three years, after the fund matures.

Steve Bahls says that the creation of the Nelly Cheboi scholarship recognizes her work to expand digital literacy and highlights her as a role model for Augustana students.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit augustana.edu.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion E Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent,...
Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Davenport
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Last Picture House, movie theater coming to downtown Davenport.
Destination Iowa, two-story movie theater and rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

Latest News

Scott County, Iowa
Scott Co. looks at budget cuts; senior and addiction services on the line
Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among men and women.
New guidelines for lung cancer screening
Dr. Nicholas Herkes is a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health
New lung cancer screening guidelines
Enhanced Fujita Scale
The Enhanced Fujita Scale: How tornadoes get their rating