Former Augustana College president and wife create Nelly Cheboi scholarship

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane Bahls have announced the creation of a scholarship as a gift to international students with demonstrated financial need and academic merit in honor of Nelly Cheboi, an international student and 2016 graduate of Augustana College.

Cheboi grew up in Mogotio, Kenya, and is the co-founder and CEO of TechLit Africa, a nonprofit that redistributes recycled technology by building computer labs in schools in rural Kenya, according to a media release from Augustana College officials. In December, Cheboi was named CNN Hero of the Year and an Elevate Prize winner, awarding her $600,000 in grants and support to further her work in bridging the digital divide in Kenya.

According to the media release, the Bahls have committed $50,000 to founding the scholarship, and the funds will be matched dollar-for-dollar through the matching challenge from Board of Trustees member Murry Gerber ‘75 with the first award anticipated to be made in three years, after the fund matures.

Steve Bahls says that the creation of the Nelly Cheboi scholarship recognizes her work to expand digital literacy and highlights her as a role model for Augustana students.

