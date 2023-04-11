Former Rock Island star Brea Beal drafted by Minnesota Lynx

By KWQC Staff
Apr. 10, 2023
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Friends, family, teammates and supporters of former Rock Island basketball star, Brea Beal, gathered at Rooster’s Sports Bar & Grill Monday night for the WNBA Draft watch party, hopeful for an announcement that the former South Carolina Gamecock player would receive an invite into the WNBA.

During the draft, it was announced that Brea Beal, former Rock Island grad, has been drafted by the Minnesota Lynx with the 24th pick in the WNBA Draft.

Beal being drafted comes after she went on to win a National Championship as a starter for South Carolina in 2022 and made it into the Final Four in 2023. She was also an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2023, and prior to her college-career, at Rock Island High School, she was a three-time winner of the Illinois Ms. Basketball Award.

Beal’s former teammate at Rock Island, Chrislyn Carr, was not drafted.

