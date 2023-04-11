‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner

A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner. (Source: WGAL, Kevin Smith)
By Anne Shannon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania man says a trip to the store almost became a costly one.

Last Friday started with an ordinary trip to the grocery store for Kevin Smith until he noticed that his wallet had gone missing.

“I picked up some items and returned home. Then I reached in my back pocket and my wallet wasn’t there,” Smith said.

According to Smith, he thought he may have left his wallet in his car, but it wasn’t there.

“I started to panic,” he said.

Smith was about ready to drive back to the store to check for his wallet when a young woman was suddenly at his front door.

The woman, who only identified herself as Brooke, told Smith she picked up the wallet, found his address on his driver’s license and decided to hand deliver it to him.

“God’s angels are everywhere. At that moment, Brooke was one of them to me,” Smith said.

The experience inspired Smith, and he’s hoping it’ll inspire others as well.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good friend. Be a good stranger, like Brooke was to me,” he said. “And it’s amazing how random acts of kindness can make such a big difference.”

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion E Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent,...
Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Davenport
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Last Picture House, movie theater coming to downtown Davenport.
Destination Iowa, two-story movie theater and rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

Latest News

Jonas M. Gragert was arrested on child pornography charges.
Sterling man arrested on child pornography charges
The Field of Dreams movie site is set for a big upgrade to the surrounding area by 2025
Field of Dreams set to receive $12 million dollar grant from Enhance Iowa
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff