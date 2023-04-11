Jury convicts Atlanta man of fatally shooting woman in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury Monday found an Atlanta man guilty of first-degree murder in the May 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Wilanna S. Bibbs.

Justin L. Wright, 33, will be sentenced June 14. He faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Wright’s trial started May 27 in Scott County District Court.

Davenport police responded at 1:25 p.m. May 10, 2021, to a home in the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a call for service regarding an open line 911 call.

Wright, according to an arrest affidavit, deliberately and with premeditation shot Bibbs.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

