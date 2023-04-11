Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ Henry County Courthouse

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he threatened to “blow up” the Henry County Courthouse.

Dimitris J. Roush, 23, of Cambridge, Ill. was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday for disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, after the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that a man made threats, over the phone, to “blow up” the Henry County Courthouse, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office statement included that an evacuation of the courthouse was conducted and precautions were taken for public safety, immediately.

Shortly after, Roush was arrested and taken into custody, deputies said.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time, concluded the statement. The Coal Valley Police Department assisted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

