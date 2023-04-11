Moline Parks and Recreation holds groundbreaking for Riverside Family Aquatic Center upgrades

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Monday afternoon, Moline Parks and Recreations officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of an almost $6.8 million dollar project that was announced in early February, to upgrade the Riverside Family Aquatic Center, closing it for the 2023 season.

Parks and recreation officials say that exciting updates coming to Riverside Family Aquatic Center will include new features like water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, and more, and the plan is to reopen in 2024, on Memorial Day.

Moline’s Parks and Recreations Director, Eric Griffith says he hopes these updates will help give the community what they want and need.

“Unfortunately 20 years ago, the swimming pool that we put in just doesn’t meet the needs of the community,” Griffith said. “I think that by putting this in, it’s going to meet the need, and continue to meet the need of what this community wants.”

Parks and recreation officials say to stay up-to-date on the aquatic center’s progress, follow along on the City of Moline’s website and social media pages.

