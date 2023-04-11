Muscatine County man sentenced to federal prison in attempted child sexual exploitation case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine County man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Court documents show that from February to September 2022, David Franklin Duncan III, 33, used cell phones and Facebook to communicate with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

During the conversations, Duncan attempted to employ, use, persuade, entice, or coerce the person he believed to be a child to capture and send Duncan images and videos of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct, to travel to his location or meet him at an agreed location for the purpose of engaging in sexually explicit conduct, and to engage in commercial sex acts.

Duncan also sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself.

According to court documents, the person he was communicating with was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Duncan must also serve a 10 years of supervised release once he completes his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system

