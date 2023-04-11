NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware was arrested Monday in North Carolina and is now facing assault charges, officials said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female.

According to jail records, he was booked into the Iredell Detention Facility on Monday morning on a $3,000 bond.

Later that afternoon, Ware posted his bond and was released from jail. He also had his first court appearance Monday.

NASCAR issued a statement on Monday announcing Ware is suspended indefinitely.

According to the statement, Ware has raced in the Cup Series since 2017. His best finish in 97 career starts was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

Further details were not yet available.

