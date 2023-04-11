New guidelines for lung cancer screening

By Marcia Lense
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The criteria for lung cancer screening eligibility expanded this past year, lowering the age and the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day over time to allow more people to be screened and boost survival rates. The screening involves a low-dose CT scan. Doctors look for nodules or anything unusual.

Dr. Nicholas Yerkes is a thoracic surgeon with UnityPoint Health and talks about how the screening guidelines have changed and why it’s important for those at risk to be screened sooner rather than later.

