Police investigating armed robbery at Clinton business

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business Sunday night.

Police said it happened at the SA Tobacco Liquor Mart, 320 N. 4th St.

Police ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. You can also report anonymous information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers by calling 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

