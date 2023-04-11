Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was arrested and turned over to her parents, the sheriff’s office said.(KCTV5, Betsy Webster)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police were called to an amusement park in Missouri after a large brawl broke out over the weekend.

KCTV reports that the Worlds of Fun amusement park celebrated its 50th season on Saturday but by the end of the day, it was forced to remove dozens of teens for unruly behavior.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the park for reports of a fight that involved over 100 teens.

Security said they tried to break up the crowd and move the group out of the park, but the fight continued.

A deputy ended up being punched in the face by a girl who was arrested and turned over to her parents.

According to Kansas City police, the group was eventually moved to the parking lot. However, they started fighting again.

Deputies and Worlds of Fun security were able to clear the group about an hour after they were first called.

Rumors of one of the juveniles involved having a gun were not able to be verified, police stated.

Authorities said none of the teens involved in the fight appeared to be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zion E Harrison was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and going armed with intent,...
Man charged with fatally shooting woman in Davenport
Cory Houser on Wheel of Fortune
Iowan wins big on Wheel of Fortune
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for probation violation arrested in Bettendorf
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
Last Picture House, movie theater coming to downtown Davenport.
Destination Iowa, two-story movie theater and rooftop bar coming to downtown Davenport

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Scott County, Iowa
Scott Co. looks at budget cuts; senior and addiction services on the line
Former Augustana College President Steve Bahls and his wife Jane Bahls have announced the...
Former Augustana College president and wife create Nelly Cheboi scholarship
Two kittens were rescued after being tossed out of a car.
Reward offered after kittens found tossed out of car window
This driver’s license image contained in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant,...
Ex-firefighter gets prison for Jan. 6 extinguisher attack