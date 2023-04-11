‘Project 15:12 Love One Another’ event set for April 14 in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jen Hatmaker and Tyler Merritt are excited to be coming to Iowa on Friday, April 14 from 7-9:30 p.m. They will be creating an evening filled with laughter and love as these two amazing authors share their insight on loving others.

PSL featured two separate interviews with each of the authors. The segments are embedded in the video playlist.

Tyler Merritt’s book is titled I Take My Coffee Black and is available here. A list (with information) of Hatmaker’s books is here.

Get your tickets for the event being hosted at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2136 North Brady Street, Davenport, here. Ticket prices range from $50 to 125 (for VIP package).

Project 15:12 was started to help families who experience some sort of life transition and need a little help to get to the other side. Their focus is on helping individuals and families who don’t qualify for any other government subsidies and fall into a gap in services.

For more information, visit https://www.project1512.com

