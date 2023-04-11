Quilting lessons with Diane Murtha

Apr. 11, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Diane L Murtha, quilter, fiber artist, instructor, author and motivational speaker, is featured. She offers inspiring workshops for others who are interested or passionate about quilting.

Watch the segment to learn more and see examples of her beautiful works.

Learn more about her at www.dianeLmurtha.com or follow her at www.instagram.com/dianelmurtha.

